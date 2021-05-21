newsbreak-logo
Monty Don shares moving tribute for beloved Nigel for special reason

By Francesca Shillcock
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonty Don has shared a heartwarming garden tribute to his late dog Nigel, in honour of the beloved dog's birthday. Sharing the photograph on his Instagram recently, Monty wrote in the caption: "Topiary Nigel wading through a wash of flower. He would have been 13 today." The image showed a beautiful garden display in the shape of a dog surrounded by forget-me-nots to keep his memory alive.

