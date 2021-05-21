Monty Don shares moving tribute for beloved Nigel for special reason

Queen Elizabeth once again paid tribute to her late husband Prince Philip by wearing a brooch with a special meaning behind it. The monarch visited the company of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth on Saturday in advance of its maiden departure. During the visit, the royal went aboard the ship, one of the two largest warships ever built by the Royal Navy, and met with various officers of the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, and Royal Marines. For the occasion, the Queen wore a vibrant red hat and coat adorned with her “Scarab” brooch, an homage to Philip who was also a naval veteran. The “Scarab” brooch, designed by prolific royal jeweler Andrew Grima, is made out of yellow gold with a large ruby in the center accented by carved ruby and diamond embellishments. The piece of jewelry was a personal gift from her late husband in 1966 and one she's worn numerous times throughout the years, perhaps most notably in 2017 during her platinum anniversary portraits with the Duke of Edinburgh.