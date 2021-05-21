Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Albert Einstein letter with E=mc2 equation in his own hand sells for $1.2m

The Guardian
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA handwritten letter by Albert Einstein that contains his famous E=mc2 equation has sold at auction for more than $1.2m, about three times more than it was expected to get, a Boston-based auction house said on Friday. Archivists at the Einstein Papers Project at the California Institute of Technology and...

www.theguardian.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction House#Rr Auction#German#Polish#American#Mc2 Equation#Mc2 Formula#Collection#Mass#Archivists#Boston#Changed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Sciencemanofmany.com

Einstein’s Actual Handwritten E=mc2 Equation Just Sold for $1.2 Million

Albert Einstein’s E=MC2 equation is one that everyone is familiar with. We learn about it from the earliest days of scientific study and continue studying it on through the highest levels of academia. As ubiquitous as the equation is, however, finding it written out in Einstein’s own handwriting is nearly impossible. According to the Einstein Papers Projects at the California Institute of Technology as well as the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, there are only four examples of Einstein writing out the equation. Three of those examples are holographs kept safely at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The fourth was just auctioned off for USD$1.2 million by the Boston based auction house, RR Auction.
Entertainmentthevintagenews.com

The Tragic Life Of Eduard, Albert Einstein’s Forgotten Son

Albert Einstein was one of the world’s most brilliant minds. Widely known as the greatest physicist of all time, his work in theoretical physics and his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect won him the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics. This would be just one of his many achievements over the course of his life.
EntertainmentPosted by
Fatherly

30 Albert Einstein Quotes for the Relentlessly Curious Kid

If you’re familiar with Albert Einstein, you probably think of him as one of the greatest physicists of all time and/or as the wild-haired iconoclast whose picture is practically next to “genius” in the dictionary. But beyond his big brain, vast knowledge, groundbreaking discoveries, and subtle sense of humor, what made Einstein so phenomenal? Albert Einstein’s success was due in large part to his boundless curiosity, which spurred unending questions and released an unbridled imagination. Einstein worked way out in theoretical space, but Albert Einstein quotes are full of inspiringly practical, relatable advice: “I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious.” And curiosity, believe it or not, is a mental exercise that strengthens the mind. The next time your kid launches a volley of questions embrace it and encourage them to ask more. You’d be supporting their mental development and, perhaps even egging on the next Einstein.
ChemistryCumberland Times-News

Einstein and atoms

When one thinks of Albert Einstein, most regard his greatest accomplishment as his two theories of relativity — the special theory (for constant speed in one direction) and the general relativity (for accelerated motion where speed and direction change). Einstein’s only Nobel Prize was for his explanation of the photoelectric...
ReligionIdaho8.com

Think science and religion don’t mix? Don’t tell that to Mars rover scientist Rev. Pamela Conrad

When Rev. Pamela Conrad looks into the heavens, she really looks into the heavens. By night, and at odd moments during the day, Conrad moonlights as a research scientist at the Carnegie Institution of Science in Washington, DC. A member of the tactical operations team for the Mars Perseverance rover mission, she is a co-investigator for two scientific instrument suites, acquiring and analyzing data, and collaborating in team planning, with colleagues at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, and other scientific institutions around the country.
ScienceDallas News

The mysterious muon could point physicists to a scientific revolution

One of my favorite quotes about science comes not from a practicing scientist but from a comedian, Dara O’Briain. He brilliantly summarized the whole point of science and how it makes progress: “Science knows it doesn’t know everything, otherwise it would just stop.”. Physicists, those scientists who study energy, matter,...
AstronomyEarth & Sky

What is a magnetar?

Can you imagine a magnet so powerful that it could wipe every credit card on Earth from a distance halfway to the moon? That is how strong the magnetic field of a magnetar is! A magnetar is an exotic type of neutron star, its defining feature that it has an ultra-powerful magnetic field. The field is about 1,000 times stronger than a normal neutron star and about a trillion times stronger than the Earth’s.
Chemistrybaltimoregaylife.com

Doing science and playing are synonyms for chemist Jos van den Broek

Jos van den Broek is a 70-year-old boy for whom Vanish Oxi Action is something other than bleach. Van den Oxy Action is a source of oxygen for Van den Broek. He explains that it contains peroxide, and with a little acid it releases it. And he needs oxygen for his experiments. To see if he could make a candle burn longer under a bell jar, or to prove that oxygen is the substance that makes an apple brown (and vitamin C is the substance that prevents browning). Those tests and much more can be found in his latest book curious to the bones.
Physicsthewestonforum.com

Physicist Quantum Mystery – Wissenschaft.de

Because of reality – quantum theory fundamentally questions the existence of our “world”. This still causes controversial discussions among scholars. The July issue of bild der Wissenschaft is dedicated to this fascinating and challenging topic of physics. Famous physicist Niels Bohr said, “Anyone who has not been shocked by quantum...
Visual ArtDeadline

Sold! For $450m: ‘The Lost Leonardo’ Reveals Mystery, Controversy Around Da Vinci’s “Male Mona Lisa” — Tribeca Studio

Mystery surrounds the Salvator Mundi, an artwork depicting Jesus as the savior of the world painted by Leonardo da Vinci. The painting on wood panel, made over 500 years ago, once belonged to the British monarchs Charles II and James II. Then it went missing for centuries. In 2005 it purportedly surfaced at a New Orleans auction house where two “sleeper hunters”—art experts who specialize in finding masterworks others have overlooked—bought it for $1,100. But was it the real thing?
Religionthewestsidegazette.com

Ancient Biblical Scroll Fragments Discovered In Israeli Cave Of Horror

In an operation that would put Indiana Jones to shame, a huge anti-looting dig carried out in the Judean Desert has unearthed historical finds of great significance, including fragments of ancient biblical scrolls, the 6,000-year-old skeleton of a young child, coins used by Jewish rebels and the oldest woven basket known to mankind.
Sciencecoursera.org

DNA Decoded

Are you a living creature? Then, congratulations! You’ve got DNA. But how much do you really know about the microscopic molecules that make you unique?. Why is DNA called the “blueprint of life”? What is a “DNA fingerprint”? How do scientists clone DNA? What can DNA teach you about your family history? Are Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) safe? Is it possible to revive dinosaurs by cloning their DNA? DNA Decoded answers these questions and more. If you’re curious about DNA, join Felicia Vulcu and Caitlin Mullarkey, two biochemists from McMaster University, as they explore the structure of DNA, how scientists cracked the genetic code, and what our DNA can tell us about ourselves. Along the way, you’ll learn about the practical techniques that scientists use to analyze our genetic risks, to manipulate DNA, and to develop new treatments for a range of different diseases. Then, step into our virtual lab to perform your own forensic DNA analysis of samples from a crime scene and solve a murder.
Visual ArtPosted by
CBS News

Artists use artificial intelligence to bring their creations to life

Albert Einstein has been credited with saying "creativity is intelligence having fun." Einstein would likely be impressed with the artificial intelligence now being used to help create modern works of art, whether it's painting and sculpture, music, or even the written word. Brook Silva-Braga met some of the humans briging AI creations to life.
Astronomyastrobites.org

How deep is an exoplanet’s ocean?

Title: How Deep Is the Ocean? Exploring the phase structure of water-rich sub-Neptunes. First Author’s Institution: Institute of Astronomy, University of Cambridge. Oceans harbored the earliest life forms on Earth. The depths of Earth’s oceans are largely unexplored and the ecosystems hidden deep underwater continue to fascinate scientists and the public alike. If the ocean close to our homes are already mysterious, alien oceans surely attract even more attention. A body of liquid water provides an ideal environment for life to emerge. In the Solar system, Jupiter’s moon Europa famously has an ice shell that could be covering a subsurface ocean (see this astrobite). The sci-fi novels 2010: Odyssey Two and 2061: Odyssey Three by Arthur C. Clarke imagines a future where primitive life forms under Europa’s ice evolved and transformed the ocean. Looking further out into the cosmos, the prospect of finding oceans on exoplanets has inspired astronomers to gather lightcurve data and, in today’s paper, model the structure of exoplanet oceans.
Scienceevolutionnews.org

Darwin’s “Abominable Mystery” Is Not Alone: Gaps Everywhere!

I have been introducing the subject of a mystery that bothered Charles Darwin himself (see here). The abrupt origin of flowering plants is by no means an exception to the rule. Instead, it is representative of a general pattern in the history of life and the fossil record. In all groups of organisms, in all regions of the Earth, and over all periods of Earth history, new groups and new body plans appear abruptly in the fossil record, mostly without any potential precursors in the older layers (Bechly & Meyer 2017). Another famous example is of course the Cambrian explosion of animal phyla (animal body plans), as Darwin (1859) wrote:
Computersscoopcube.com

Is reality created by our consciousness?

Are we living in a computer simulation created by more advanced beings, as the Swedish philosopher Nick Bostrom argues? Is what we consider reality to be just an illusion created by our consciousness? These are questions that many experts are trying to answer, especially since our very existence is at stake.