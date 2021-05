The WBC reports Dmitry Kudryashov will face his compatriot Evgeny Romanov this Friday, May 21st, at the Khimki Basketball Center, Russia, in an all-Russian bridgerweight (224-pound) fight. The WBC says it will serve as an eliminator for the still-vacant WBC bridgerweight championship. Kudryashov (24-3, 23 KOs), age 35, comes into this bout after defeating Czech Vaclav Pejsar by decision in December 2019 in Russia. Romanov (15-0, 11 KOs), also age 35, will risk his undefeated after knocking out faded former heavyweight title holder Siarhei Liakhovich in two rounds last November in Yekaterinburg. The card is promoted by GazFight and will be broadcast on REN TV.