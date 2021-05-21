newsbreak-logo
Health Services

Mass General Brigham's NH hospital hires new president and CEO

By Jessica Bartlett
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 5 days ago
Longtime Wentworth-Douglass Hospital executive has been named president and CEO, after serving in the role in an interim capacity since October.

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

