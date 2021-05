Yeah, we aren’t getting it, but it’s still awesome. All right, I’ll admit I’m showing my hand here, but I’ll be damned if this 2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake isn’t a sharp looking car. More to the point, it just cements the general atmosphere around the TFL office that wagons should be more of a thing, especially in the States. To be clear, this car isn’t destined for our shores, but this is my opportunity to stomp around a bit and say it should be. You know, if Americans actually bought wagons en masse, instead of flooding the roads with millions of crossovers.