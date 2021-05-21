newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Check Out New Photos of the

By Marc J. Franklin
Playbill
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt won’t be long now—Jon M. Chu’s film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Tony-winning musical In The Heights is set to arrive in theatres and on HBO Max June 11. Anthony Ramos stars as Usnavi in the adaptation of the 2008 Best Musical Tony winner, leading a...

www.playbill.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Gregory Diaz Iv
Person
Dascha Polanco
Person
Patrick Page
Person
Jimmy Smits
Person
Jon M. Chu
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Person
Leslie Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Original Stars#Music Stars#Movie Stars#Costume Design#Hbo Max#Mitchell Travers#Best Musical#Broadway Favorites#Cameos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesthatshelf.com

In the Heights Interviews: Director Jon M. Chu and Stars Dish on the Highly Anticipated Broadway Adaptation

That Shelf Managing Editor Jason Gorber chats with the cast and crew of the fantastic new musical In the Heights, an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash of the same name. We sat down for terrific conversations with director Jon M. Chu (Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, Crazy Rich Asians) and stars Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, and Jimmy Smits about the challenges and joys of bringing this film to life.
Philadelphia, PAphindie.com

In the Heights (dir. Jon M. Chu): Film review

As quarantine chugs to an end and the world starts opening up, a lot of us are going to be hankering for something positive to shake us out of our collective hermit’s existence. In the Heights, the musical which first put Lin-Manuel Miranda on the map, is a great way to go about getting that pep back in your step. This colorful, energetic tale of the denizens of Washington Heights is as joyous and bright as film musicals can be, and comes complete with a compelling cast of characters, assured direction, and a message of love.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

TrollsTopia Season 3 Out in June, Check Out New Trailer

A brand new season of TrollsTopia is coming, as the third season of the series based on the extremely popular film franchise is set to launch on June 10 on Peacock and Hulu. The Trolls are back and ready for even more nonstop fun and new friends joining in on some hair-raising adventures in the newest season. As the Trolls strengthen their friendships through games like wormhole scavenger hunts and massive piñata battles, they also learn about each others’ culinary traditions in an epic Trolls-style potluck.
Moviestheubj.com

Check Out The New Video Of Jurassic World VelociCoaster

New film from the forthcoming Jurassic World VelociCoaster fascination at Universal Studios Orlando shows gagged raptors in real life. The ride has been booked to authoritatively open on June 10. And devotees of the establishment which, lately has acquired another level of force from the Jurassic World movies. Actually love raptors after such a long time.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Timothée Chalamet to star in new film about the origins of Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet will play a young Willy Wonka in Wonka, Warner Bros. and Roald Dahl Story Co., according to their representative’s confirmation to E! News this May 24. According Deadline, which was the first medium to break the news, the film will focus on the life of the beloved character before he opened his famous chocolate factory. And while Chalamet’s performances are always a treat, sources tell the outlet that the Oscar-nominated star will take his performance one step further by showcasing his singing and dancing skills with various musical numbers.
Moviesbig1021.com

Marvel drops the first trailer for upcoming film “Eternals”starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek

Marvel debuted the teaser trailer for the upcoming film, “The Eternals.” The movie marks the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first movie in the franchise since “Spider-Man: Far From Home” dropped in 2019. “Eternals” is the first major Hollywood film from Academy Award-winner Chloé Zhao, whose film “Nomadland” won both best picture and best director at the 2021 Oscars.
Beauty & Fashionarcamax.com

'Cruella' review: Disney villain's origin story a dizzying if uneven ride

There are some canonical Disney characters who simply demand further interrogation. The maniacally fur-obsessed fashionista Cruella De Vil, who tormented the young Darling family and their Dalmatian puppies in “101 Dalmatians,” and even has her own theme song, has had a grip on our imaginations since the animated feature in 1961. Glenn Close staked quite a claim on role in the 1996 live-action film, and now Emma Stone dons the two-tone wig in an attempt to explicate just why Cruella was so hungry for those puppy pelts.
Moviesnerdgeist.com

Karen Gillan Is Kicking Ass In Gunpowder Milkshake

At first glance this comes off as John Wick, but with ladies and that may not be entirely wrong. Though what would be wrong with that?. The answer is, there is nothing wrong with this concept. Though it does run it in a totally different direction and that is what will make this film stand out.
MoviesEyewitness News

Marvel Studios debuts teaser trailer for 'Eternals'

A new teaser trailer for "Eternals" has dropped. The Marvel Studios movie, directed by "Nomadland" director Chloé Zhao, gives fans a peek inside the potential blockbuster. "We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders," Salma Hayek's Ajak says in the trailer. "Throughout the years, we have never interfered -- until now."
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer: Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh & Carla Gugino Get into Action

After earning acclaim about a decade ago with Rabies and Big Bad Wolves, Israeli director Navot Papushado is finally returning with a new film this summer. The action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake brings together Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, Paul Giamatti, Chloe Coleman, Ralph Ineson, Adam Nagaitis, and Michael Smiley, and now the first trailer has landed.
Beauty & Fashionseattlepi.com

Costuming 'Cruella': The Fashion Behind a Villainous Disney Origin Story

Cruella de Vil has always been known for her notorious and outlandish sartorial statements, but how her signature black-and-white looks came to be is a story unto itself. Director Craig Gillespie traces the Disney villain’s origin story in the new live-action feature film “Cruella,” which follows Estella (played by Emma Stone, who also serves as an executive producer), a young, quick-witted, fashion-obsessed orphan in 1970s London. The budding talent crosses paths with her nemesis, iconic designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), setting the stage for Estella’s descent into madness as vengeance-filled antihero Cruella, played by Glenn Close in 1996’s “101 Dalmatians.”
TV SeriesPopculture

'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Season 3 Officially Coming

HBO has officially renewed A Black Lady Sketch Show for Season 3. WarnerMedia's premium cable outlet announced Monday that the fan-favorite Emmy-nominated sketch comedy series will be returning for another season. The renewal announcement was shared just days ahead of the show's Season 2 finale on Friday. Confirming the renewal,...
Minoritiesc21media.net

Black Lady Sketch Show renewed at HBO

US premium cable network HBO has renewed comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show for a third season ahead of the S2 finale on Friday. The show promotes comedy from black women in the US, with the first season guest starring US actor Angela Bassett (Black Panther). Created by Robin...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
DFW Community News

Cruella: Bossypants

I’ll admit I was skeptical when I heard Emma Stone was going to play Cruella de Vil for Disney. Surely she was too young for that, and even when I heard that the movie was going to be an origin story for the 101 Dalmatians villain, I still wasn’t much interested. Now I’ve seen Cruella and I’m delighted to report that besides being smarter than it lets on, the film also lets Emma Stone go into high camp mode. I’m so here for it.