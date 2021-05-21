RIA Roundup: Edelman Revs its M&A Engine as 3 Dealmakers Lace into Big Spender CI
One of the largest registered investment advisory firms by assets in the U.S. is dipping a toe into the M&A waters. Edelman Financial Engines said it will purchase Viridian Advisors, a Bothell, Washington-based RIA and tax planning firm managing $846 million in client assets. With $270 billion in customer assets and private equity backing from Hellman & Friedman, Edelman said it will make Viridian’s office its fourth branch in the Seattle area, according to the Wednesday announcement.www.advisorhub.com