newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

RIA Roundup: Edelman Revs its M&A Engine as 3 Dealmakers Lace into Big Spender CI

By Jake Martin
advisorhub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the largest registered investment advisory firms by assets in the U.S. is dipping a toe into the M&A waters. Edelman Financial Engines said it will purchase Viridian Advisors, a Bothell, Washington-based RIA and tax planning firm managing $846 million in client assets. With $270 billion in customer assets and private equity backing from Hellman & Friedman, Edelman said it will make Viridian’s office its fourth branch in the Seattle area, according to the Wednesday announcement.

www.advisorhub.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M A#Ria#Big Spender#Investment Firm#Equity Investment#Financial Investment#Capital Investment#U S Investment#Dealmakers Lace#Edelman Revs#Edelman Financial Engines#Hellman Friedman#Warburg Pincus#Canadian#Aum#Gtcr#Ci Financial#Ria Dowling Yahnke#Mercer Advisors#Viridian Advisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
Related
Economyhigh-profile.com

Series A Funding Goes to Fintech Platform

Boston – Stavvy, a Boston-based fintech platform, announced an over $40 million Series A funding round. The investment will be used to expand the company’s hiring initiative to accelerate growth in paperless and digital solutions for banking and lending, which has seen demand and interest especially in loan servicing. The...
Retailwealthmanagement.com

Apollo Taps Retail Money With Business to Lure Individuals

(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. is creating a business unit focused on retail investors as the firm looks to expand in new areas. The alternative-asset manager said it plans to gradually develop new products that individuals can invest in through financial advisers. Leading Apollo’s effort is senior partner Stephanie Drescher, who has overseen fundraising and designed strategies with investment teams. The firm started bulking up the team earlier this year when it hired Howard Nifoussi, formerly of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., as the head of U.S. wealth-management distribution.
Businessthinkadvisor.com

Cresset Hires Former E-Trade RIA Exec

Gabriel Garcia was head of business management and strategy for E-Trade Advisor Services and is an alum of Pershing Advisor Solutions. The RIA also added Matt Mongia to help it invest in growing advisory firms and asset management businesses. RIA Cresset Capital has hired Gabriel Garcia, the former head of...
Economyadvisorhub.com

How to Successfully Execute RIA M&A

Recently, we examined how RIA owners can most effectively prepare for an M&A event. This time, we zero in on deal execution to show what happens behind closed doors and provide best-practice tips for RIAs contemplating a sale. To help us, I sat down with one of the most accomplished...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Quartet of firms closes Cubic's $3 bln takeover by private equity duo

Sidley Austin and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have wrapped up defense and transportation technology company Cubic Corp’s $3 billion take-private purchase by two private equity firms, with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher guiding the buyers. Cubic announced on Tuesday that it had been...
BusinessRegister Citizen

Edison Partners Leads $15M Growth Investment in MacroFab

Accelerates growth for digital manufacturing platform driving supply chain innovation, resiliency and flexibility. Edison Partners, the growth equity investment firm, today announced leading a $15 million growth capital investment in Houston-based MacroFab, a leading platform in the electronics manufacturing-as-a-service market. The financing round includes strategic investment from Altium Limited, a publicly traded electronics design software company. MacroFab will use the funds to accelerate sales and marketing of its cloud manufacturing platform for mid-market industrial, energy IoT, robotics and computing enterprises.
MarketsInvestmentNews

Onramp Invest debuts crypto asset management for RIAs

Onramp Invest emerges from beta mode amid a rapidly evolving crypto marketplace that historically kept financial advisers on the sidelines. Onramp Invest made its official debut Tuesday, rolling out its highly anticipated cryptocurrency asset management platform for registered investment advisers to access and manage assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum for investors.
Businesschannele2e.com

Private Equity Firm Invests In MSP: Abry Partners Backs SDI

Private equity firm Abry Partners has made a minority investment in SDI Presence LLC (SDI), an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP). Financial terms of the deal and the MSP’s valuation were not disclosed. SDI, founded in 1996, is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) that focuses on the...
BusinessLaw.com

NetDocuments Announces Investment From New Equity Partner Warburg Pincus

Today, cloud-based document management platform NetDocuments announced it will receive an investment from existing investor CoveCove Hill Partners and private equity firm Warburg Pincus, who is acquiring Clearlake Capital Group’s equity stake in the legal tech company for an undisclosed sum. Clearlake first invested in NetDocuments in March 2017. NetDocuments...
BusinessMySanAntonio

iboss Adds Finance Executives with Experience in Large Public Companies and SaaS IPO Process

Dmitriy Gladchenko Joins iboss as New Vice President of Finance; Ben Peera Joins as Assistant Corporate Controller. iboss, the leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud security provider, today announced it has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Dmitriy Gladchenko as Vice President of Finance. Additionally, Ben Peera joined as the new Assistant Corporate Controller. The addition of these two leaders comes on the heels of the rapid growth iboss has experienced since raising $145M in early January to support the company’s go-to-market efforts.
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Former $1B AUM JP Morgan Brother-Sister Team Launches RIA with Dynasty

Christian Habitz and Sarah Damsgaard, a sibling team that oversaw $1 billion in assets under advisement at former employer J.P. Morgan, launched their own registered investment advisory firm with Dynasty Financial Partners, according to an announcement. Habitz and Damsgaard launched The Invictus Collective, with offices in Milwaukee, Chicago, and Miami....
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

AGCS strengthens North American management team

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) has strengthened its North America executive management team with two new appointments. Effective June 01, Carol Laufer will join AGCS as regional head of liability for North America. Effective August 01, Michael Pignataro will be promoted to North America regional head of energy and construction. Both will be based in New York.
Real EstateCommercial Observer

Harbor Group International’s First CLO Echoes Market Comeback

Harbor Group International (HGI) is building off its newly established multifamily, whole loan platform with the close of its first commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation (CRE CLO). The closing reflects renewed momentum for the debt vehicle after hitting a rough patch in 2020. The CLO has an aggregate balance...
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Custody veteran Gabe Garcia heads to RIA after Morgan Stanley sells E-Trade RIA business

Shortly after Morgan Stanley said it would sell off E-Trade’s RIA business in yet another acquisition for the custodian, one prominent executive quickly announced new plans. Last week, Gabe Garcia, a long-time custody veteran and the head of business management and strategy at E-Trade Advisor Services, said on LinkedIn he had been hired at Cresset Capital Management, an RIA, asset manager and family office firm that has more than $12.6 billion in client assets.
BusinessAmerican Banker

Ex-TIAA CEO Roger Ferguson joins the board of fintech Klarna

Less than a month after retiring as president and CEO at TIAA, Roger Ferguson Jr. is adding a new title to his resume: board director at the Swedish fintech Klarna. Ferguson, a former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, is the latest of several new appointees to the board of the Stockholm-based company, which is enjoying rapid growth in the United States. He will bring experience in economics, finance and policy to the firm’s board, CEO Sebastian Siemiątkowski said in a press release.
Public Health101 WIXX

After M&A boom via Zoom, dealmakers hit the road as COVID-19 subsides

(Reuters) – Investment bankers’ business of putting together mergers and acquisitions (M&A) has never been stronger. Neither has their fear of missing out on meeting clients. Bankers are rushing to see company CEOs and other top executives in person as restrictions put in place to contain COVID-19 have eased. This...
Businessstpetecatalyst.com

Raymond James will buy a private equity advisory firm

May 25, 2021 - Raymond James Financial has agreed to acquire Cebile Capital, a private fund placement agent and secondary market advisor to private equity firms. Cebile, which has offices in London and in New York City, will operate as a new business unit within Raymond James' investment banking business and will be led by Sunaina Sinha Haldea, who founded Cebile, a news release said. The deal will deepen relationships with the private equity community and expand service offerings to this rapidly expanding market, the news release said. Financial terms were not disclosed.