RIA Roundup: Edelman Revs its M&A Engine as 3 Dealmakers Lace into Big Spender CI

(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. is creating a business unit focused on retail investors as the firm looks to expand in new areas. The alternative-asset manager said it plans to gradually develop new products that individuals can invest in through financial advisers. Leading Apollo’s effort is senior partner Stephanie Drescher, who has overseen fundraising and designed strategies with investment teams. The firm started bulking up the team earlier this year when it hired Howard Nifoussi, formerly of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., as the head of U.S. wealth-management distribution.