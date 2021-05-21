newsbreak-logo
Music

An Interview With Top 6 America’s Got Talent Finalist Daneliya Tulveshova On Her New Single ‘Like You Used To,’ Life in Her Home Country Kazakhstan and More!

By Leah
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet newcomer singer-songwriter, Daneliya Tuleshova! She was born and raised in Kazakhstan, Astana. She is a global phenomenon with a voice mature far beyond her years that stops people in their tracks. She has won multiple vocal competitions and in 2019, she was a Top 6 Finalist on the NBC show “America’s Got Talent” raking in millions of views on YouTube and broadcast and garnering national press attention from the likes of Billboard Magazine and many others and even performed on stage alongside award-wining pop sensation Ava Max. This is all while Tuleshova was just 13 years old.

Ava Max
