New investor/operators in Orlando and Houston

By Jason Davis – WASHINGTON, DC (May 21, 2021) US Soccer Players – On the list of differences between Major League Soccer and pretty much all other leagues is how they define club ownership. Though the term has fallen out of casual use, MLS has investor/operators rather than traditional owners. That’s one of the hallmarks of a single-entity league put in place to limit financial competition for players between clubs. MLS may have loosened some of those restraints, but the basic idea remains. It’s a different way of running a pro sports league. MLS club ownership is in the news thanks to the sale of Orlando City and the Houston Dynamo.