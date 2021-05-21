AHS principal: I am so proud of the Class of 2021

Albemarle High School principal Darah Bonham has this message to the graduating seniors at his school:. "I am so proud of the Albemarle High School graduating class of 2021. While so much can be written about the obstacles and hurdles placed in your way over the past year, I reflect on the amazing perseverance of this graduating class. Having to start the school year in a virtual setting was difficult, even more so when those Senior year memories such as Homecoming, football games, and just seeing your friends in the hallway were not possible. You managed to juggle on-line learning and find ways to connect with your peers. Through it all you displayed a determination and desire that was unprecedented. While we would never want you to endure this type of struggle again, we know that brighter days lie ahead and your perseverance will carry with you for a lifetime. Thank you for all that you have contributed at Albemarle High School in the classroom; on the field; and on the stage. You will be greatly missed."