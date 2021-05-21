newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albemarle County, VA

AHS principal: I am so proud of the Class of 2021

By Promotions
Daily Progress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbemarle High School principal Darah Bonham has this message to the graduating seniors at his school:. "I am so proud of the Albemarle High School graduating class of 2021. While so much can be written about the obstacles and hurdles placed in your way over the past year, I reflect on the amazing perseverance of this graduating class. Having to start the school year in a virtual setting was difficult, even more so when those Senior year memories such as Homecoming, football games, and just seeing your friends in the hallway were not possible. You managed to juggle on-line learning and find ways to connect with your peers. Through it all you displayed a determination and desire that was unprecedented. While we would never want you to endure this type of struggle again, we know that brighter days lie ahead and your perseverance will carry with you for a lifetime. Thank you for all that you have contributed at Albemarle High School in the classroom; on the field; and on the stage. You will be greatly missed."

dailyprogress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albemarle County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
Albemarle County, VA
Sports
County
Albemarle County, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#School Principal#School Year#Senior Football#Senior Year#Class Struggle#Albemarle High School#Homecoming#Ahs#Classroom#Field#On Line Learning#Message
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Western Albemarle boys lacrosse team bounces back with win over CHS

Western Albemarle boys lacrosse coach Mario Washington was disappointed with his team’s offensive production a 14-6 loss to Albemarle earlier this week. Austin Payne made sure his coach didn’t have the same disappointment Friday night. The senior attack had four goals and assisted on four others as Western Albemarle remained...
Orange County, VADaily Progress

Colson wins two events at opening track meet

The Orange County High School track team participated in its first meet of the season last Wednesday at Albemarle and had a strong initial showing, with two event wins. Hornet Arianna Colson took the top spot in the girls high jump (4’ 10”) and the long jump (14’ 4.5”). Teammate...