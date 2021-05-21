newsbreak-logo
Cooperstown, NY

Summer exhibit celebrates artistic vision of 80's icon

Daily Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown will opens its summer season Saturday, May 29, with Keith Haring: Radiant Vision, a celebration of both the icon and his iconography in a show that introduces a new generation to the artist. Haring, was born in 1958 and died in 1990. He is described...

www.thedailystar.com
