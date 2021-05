Bowie County prosecutors say they are ready to go to trial on June 1st for a man accused of Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer. Thirty-seven-year-old Aaron Caleb Swenson had his final pre-trial hearing last Tuesday. Investigators say Swenson streamed on Facebook Live as he drove through Texarkana looking for a police officer to kill. Authorities say he was wearing body armor and a large cache of weapons recovered from his pickup.