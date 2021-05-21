newsbreak-logo
Teaching caregivers the language of anti-racism

Harvard Health
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a pervasive myth, kids are not capable of engaging with complicated ideas like identity, oppression, or justice. Often, however, the real barrier is that grown-ups are not sure how to start those conversations with kids. “Race and racism are crucial topics to talk to children about. However, doing...

news.harvard.edu
Related
MinoritiesCornell Daily Sun

Cornellians Confront Anti-Asian Racism at Virtual Teach-In Event

In order to create a space for people to learn about and discuss anti-Asian racism, Cornell hosted a virtual Teach-in on Confronting Anti-Asian Racism. The teach-in was hosted from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday with nearly 500 students, faculty and alumni in attendance. Speakers and panelists gave background information on Asian racism throughout history and spoke about their own experiences.
MinoritiesThe Valley Reporter

HU students put on community dialogue about racism

Students from a Harwood class called “Dialogues on Race” hosted a community discussion on Thursday, May 29, on Zoom. The class is co-taught by Kathy Cadwell, Jonah Ibson, Matt Henchen and 11th-graders Sophie Krotinger and Maia George. “I want to acknowledge the limitations of talking about race, responsibility and privilege,...
Marblehead, MAWicked Local

Conversations on Race to present on anti-racism skills

The Abbot Public Library and the Marblehead Racial Justice Team will host Continuing Conversations on Race, presenting "Learn How to Develop Anti-Racism Skills" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 17 via Zoom. One of the challenges of anti-racism and anti-oppression work is labeling people and behavior as racist and anti-racist,...
MinoritiesPosted by
TheConversationCanada

How teachers remember their own childhoods affects how they challenge school inequities

Teachers, like many of us, remember moments of achievement, schoolyard games and making mistakes as children. Often teachers draw on childhood memories to explain why they wanted to enter their profession. Teachers may hold memories of being inspired by a former teacher or resolve to do better than a teacher they experienced as unfair or belittling. Childhood memories chronicle more than old scenes of school. Memory is a creative process that teachers can use to interpret the past and imagine the future of their work. Even more, how teachers remember childhood informs their commitments to challenge inequities in education, including systemic...
MinoritiesClick2Houston.com

US doctors group issues anti-racism plan for itself, field

The nation’s largest doctors group Tuesday released a comprehensive plan aimed at dismantling structural racism inside its own ranks and within the U.S. medical establishment. The American Medical Association's plan has been in the works for more than a year. The group's leaders said health inequities highlighted by the pandemic,...
Minoritiescreightontoday.com

Committee on the Status of Women Shares Anti-Racism Statement

The All-University Committee on the Status of Women has crafted an Anti-Racism statement that reflects its work and commitment to diversity and inclusion. CSW assures equal consideration be given to women in all phases of University operation, and creates an environment equally supportive of achievement by both men and women. It shall endeavor to ensure full participation and encouragement of contributions from women in pursuing the overall goals of the University. It is led by Sangeetha Kumar, Chair; Sabrina Danielsen, Vice Chair; Stephanie Hooten, Treasurer; and Charise Alexander Adams, Secretary.
Minoritiesshorelineareanews.com

Shoreline School board approves anti-racism resolution

On Monday, May 3, 2021 the Shoreline School Board unanimously approved a historic Anti-Racism Resolution to support implementation of anti-racism processes and practices for students and staff across the district. The resolution was drafted by a group of Shoreline Schools staff of color and included input and ideas from students,...
Minoritieswilliamsrecord.com

Dear future language TAs: Beware of racism and neglect at the College

Do not come to Williams College. We understand that you are eagerly awaiting your departure from a year of COVID towards a better future. We understand that you want to travel to the States, to meet new friends and inspiring mentors, to teach, study, and travel, and of course to enjoy your new life. We understand this because we remember being in the same situation as you some time ago, but we also want you to understand what we as language teaching assistants (TAs) have experienced directly and indirectly over three TA generations (2018-2021) at Williams College and the Center For Foreign Languages, Literatures & Cultures (CFLLC).
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Why anti-racism work is library work

The Oak Park Public Library is on an anti-racism journey. This includes working with a local consultant and implementing a new anti-racism strategic plan. Why are we doing this? Because as your public library, we value all people. We value providing a welcoming space for everyone. We know you value this too. Because as we continue to ask “What kind of community do you want to live in?” you continue to tell us: A community that’s kind. Accepting. Inclusive. One where anti-racism practices are making a difference in people’s lives.
MinoritiesGenomeWeb

AMA Announces Anti-Racism Effort

The American Medical Association has released a plan to tackle systemic racism within the group itself and the wider medical establishment, according to the Associated Press. As doctors in the US are predominantly white, the AP notes that so too is the AMA membership, which tallies in at about 270,000 members or about a quarter of US doctors. It adds that the organization in recent years has acknowledged its racist past, including its role in fighting against hospital desegregation.
MinoritiesTelegraph

'Racism impacted my childhood, but I'm teaching my kids to be confident in their own skin'

Social media influencer Ola Pelovangu has built an online following on TikTok and Instagram, focusing on her life as a working mum of Nigerian heritage. She is married to husband Darcy and has three children, Mayah, 5, Micah-Remi, 3, and Dream, 16 months, and together they are known online as 'the Pelo Fam'. With stories about racism and culture wars dominating the news this year, we asked her about growing up as a Black girl in Britain, and how she plans to help her own children to prepare for the experience of racism.
MinoritiesPosted by
Chalkbeat

States want to prevent schools from telling the truth about racism in America. Here’s what educators can do about it.

At least half a dozen states have introduced legislation to prevent the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools. Educators in states where such bills become law would be blocked from teaching about the racist roots of Western society, generally, and the United States, specifically, and how racism continues to plague us. Some states are trying to ban the use of the 1619 Project, as well.
Minoritiessouthorange.org

DEI Anti-Asian Racism Training

Time: 10:30am - 12:00pm EDT Repeats monthly (to Dec 17) Location: Virtual Join members from the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee for an interactive workshop on anti-Asian racism and explore history, race, bias, and identity. Develop strategies and learn more about campus resources that can help you become an upstander and ally. The DEI Anti-Asian Racism Training will help participants learn more about anti-Asian racism, how racism manifests itself, and what it means to be an anti-racist. This interactive workshop will help participants explore Asian history, race, bias, and identity. Attendees will develop strategies and learn more about campus resources to help them become upstanders and allies. Join on your computer or mobile app, see link to register Or call in (audio only) +1 908-512-7307,,460554027# United States, Elizabeth Phone Conference ID: 460 554 027# Find a local number | Reset PIN.
Minoritieswilliamsonhomepage.com

The Public: Frankin’s anti-racism advocates reconvene

Franklin advocacy group The Public hosted Truth’s Table podcast co-host Dr. Christina Edmondson to discuss why race matters not only in general but also in Middle Tennessee. The discussion started with a lecture and then transitioned to a Q&A with some of the questions coming from the audience. Guest speaker...
MinoritiesNewswise

FRIDAY, MAY 21: Expert Panel on Policing and Racism, Insights from Psychological Science

WHERE: Via Zoom (link will be provided to registered journalists); register at [email protected]. Policing Racial Bias will be presented by Jennifer L. Eberhardt, a professor of psychology and co-director of Social Psychological Answers to Real-World Questions, or SPARQ. at Stanford University. She will describe studies relevant to racial bias in the criminal justice system and offer an approach forward, highlighting examples of her work in policing. Eberhardt investigates the consequences of the psychological association between race and crime and the extent to which racial imagery and judgments suffuse our culture and society, and in particular shape actions and outcomes within the domain of criminal justice. She is also APS President Elect and the author of Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do.
Fairbanks, AKuaf.edu

Shine a Light: EJ David on anti-Asian racism

EJ David will present “The Complexities of Anti-Asian Racism” Monday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. The talk is part of the Shine a Light speaker series. Recent events have put a spotlight on anti-Asian racism, seemingly surprising many people and revealing how society has forgotten Asian Americans and made them invisible. This presentation will discuss some important nuances to anti-Asian racism and its mental health implications.
Minoritiestexaspolicy.com

Suffer the Children: Critical Race Theory in the Classroom

This commentary was originally published in the Washington Examiner. I spent many years in the classroom, with a roomful of students looking to me for knowledge, instruction and guidance. I can’t imagine looking back into their eyes and telling them that they’re irredeemably bad, that their nation is built on a lie, and that some of them are worth more than others—depending on the color of their skin.