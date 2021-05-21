Teaching caregivers the language of anti-racism

Do not come to Williams College. We understand that you are eagerly awaiting your departure from a year of COVID towards a better future. We understand that you want to travel to the States, to meet new friends and inspiring mentors, to teach, study, and travel, and of course to enjoy your new life. We understand this because we remember being in the same situation as you some time ago, but we also want you to understand what we as language teaching assistants (TAs) have experienced directly and indirectly over three TA generations (2018-2021) at Williams College and the Center For Foreign Languages, Literatures & Cultures (CFLLC).