As Lockdowns Ease, 10 Vogue Editors Share Their Must-Have Summer Beauty Products and Treatments

Over the past year, many of us got creative when it came to expressing ourselves through beauty. Think: electric eye makeup for a pop of color on Zoom screen or impromptu, DIY at-home haircuts that ran the gamut from minor trims to full-on bobs. Although we've proven that we can be resourceful in a virtual landscape, there's nothing like wearing your favorite eyeshadow IRL or taking a fresh-from-the-salon haircut out on the town. There's also no denying that restorative beauty treatments, such as a facial or massage at your favorite spa, and in-studio workouts, like group yoga and pilates, have been sorely missed as well.