Olympic Gold Medalist Lee Evans Dead At 74

BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 1 day ago
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lee Evans died Wednesday (May 19) at the age of 74. The record-breaking track star who wore a beret in protest at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City suffered a stroke last week in Nigeria where he lived and coached track. According to a report...

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com
Tommie Smith
John Carlos
