7 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (Fantasy Baseball)

Now that we’re more than a quarter through the season, we need to remember how critical it is to not tie our expectations of each player solely to what they’ve done over the young season. It’s a little easier to do this with hitters since some quality bats that were slumping in April have improved this month and the inverse is true as well for hot, lesser-known athletes who have come back down to earth a bit over the last couple weeks. It’s generally a bit simpler to see the trajectory hitters are on right now, but this is more difficult with hurlers. With scoring being down across the league, we’ve seen much more solid pitching than usual, so there are bound to be more flukes among the position.