newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

BBC director-general says staff feel ‘deeply let down’ by Dyson report findings

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGcth_0a7IIMn900
90th Anniversary of the first BBC broadcast (PA Archive)

Director-general Tim Davie has written to staff at the BBC and said lessons must be learnt following the publication of Lord Dyson’s blistering report into the circumstances surrounding Diana Princess of Wales’ 1995 Panorama interview.

In an internal email, Mr Davie said people across the BBC felt “deeply let down” by the contents of the 127-page document, which found the corporation covered up “deceitful behaviour” used by journalist Martin Bashir to secure the explosive interview.

He said the findings were “particularly upsetting” given the broadcaster’s commitment to fair and honest journalism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9bvY_0a7IIMn900
Lord Dyson – Bashir report (PA Wire)

Mr Davie took over as director-general last year from Lord Hall, who led an internal investigation into the interview in 1996 and is facing questions over why Bashir was rehired by the BBC in 2016.

Mr Davie added to staff: “Personally, I am deeply proud of the BBC that I run today, as I know you all are. We should all take pride in continuing to work for the world’s leading public service broadcaster.

“Right now, the best way to build and preserve our reputation is to keep delivering outstanding work across the organisation, earning the trust of audiences. Thanks to all of you for continuing to achieve this as we go through this demanding period.

“We have much to reflect on. I know that we now have significantly stronger processes and governance in place to ensure that an event like this doesn’t happen again. However we must also learn lessons and keep improving.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UjMvT_0a7IIMn900
Lord Dyson – Bashir report (PA Wire)

His comments come as the Duke of Cambridge made his first public appearance, in Edinburgh, since both he and his brother, the Duke of Sussex, issued scathing statements regarding the report.

William condemned the BBC in a statement saying the interview had fuelled his mother’s “fear, paranoia and isolation” in the final years of her life and damaged her relationship with the Prince of Wales.

Harry also hit out at the corporation, saying: “The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.”

During a visit to Portsmouth on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “obviously concerned” by the inquiry’s findings”, adding: “I can only imagine the feelings of the royal family and I hope very much that the BBC will be taking every possible step to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.”

Former director of BBC News James Harding, who held the post when Bashir was rehired to the broadcaster in 2016, apologised on Friday and said responsibility for the journalist returning to the corporation “sits with me”.

Speaking to BBC News, he also sidestepped questions on whether former director-general Lord Hall had any role in the rehiring process.

In 2016, Bashir was rehired as the BBC’s religious affairs correspondent, before becoming religion editor.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairman Julian Knight said he was writing to Davie, who took up the role last year, to inquire why Bashir had been allowed to return.

He said: “In the wake of the Dyson report there are serious questions still left to answer. Namely, why was Martin Bashir rehired, with the BBC knowing what they knew? I am writing to the BBC’s director-general Tim Davie for urgent answers.

“I want to know how the BBC can reassure the committee that there could be no repeat of the serious failings that have been highlighted by the Dyson report. Now more than ever the BBC must show transparency and honesty in its response. We, the committee, will be discussing these issues when we meet in a private session.”

On Friday former BBC executive Tim Suter, who was part of the 1996 internal investigation, stepped down from his current board role with media watchdog Ofcom in the wake of the report.

Suter had previously been managing editor of weekly programmes in BBC News and current affairs.

Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcom’s chief executive, said: “By mutual agreement, Tim Suter, Ofcom board member and chair of Ofcom’s content board, is stepping down with immediate effect. We would like to thank Tim for his contribution to Ofcom.”

She also confirmed the watchdog would be entering discussions with the BBC “to ensure that this situation can never be repeated”.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc News#Bbc Trust#Uk#Bbc News#Minister Of Culture#Executive Editor#Managing Editor#Panorama#Digital#Duke Of Sussex#Lord Dyson#Media Watchdog Ofcom#Scathing Statements#Journalist Martin Bashir#Weekly Programmes#Deceitful Behaviour#Religion Editor#Edinburgh#Governance#Cambridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BBC
Country
U.K.
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
Daily Mail

BBC former director-general Tony Hall calls in the lawyers over how he is portrayed in a forthcoming Panorama on the Martin Bashir controversy

The BBC’s former director-general Tony Hall has set his lawyers on the corporation – over how he is portrayed in a forthcoming Panorama on the Martin Bashir controversy. Until last August, Lord Hall ran the broadcaster – now he is understood to have instructed lawyers to fire a salvo at the flagship current affairs programme.
Entertainmenttheroyalobserver.com

Martin Bashir 'Has Stepped Down From His Position And Is Leaving' The BBC As Princess Diana's 1995 Interview Is Being Investigated By Lord Dyson

Martin Bashir is no longer working for the BBC after being on sick leave since August 2020, the Mirror revealed on Friday, May 14. "Martin Bashir has stepped down from his position as the BBC’s religion editor and is leaving the corporation," BBC's Head of Newsgathering, Jonathan Munro, told the staff. "He let us know of his decision last month, just before being readmitted to hospital for another surgical procedure on his heart."
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Diana’s sons deliver scathing criticism of BBC following Dyson inquiry findings

William and Harry have condemned the BBC for its treatment of Diana, Princess of Wales, saying their mother’s Panorama interview fuelled her “fear, paranoia and isolation” and a wider “culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life”. The furious royal brothers issued scathing statements on the corporation’s actions...
U.K.ledburyreporter.co.uk

Key findings from Lord Dyson’s report into the Panorama Diana interview

The interview with Diana, Princess of Wales on Panorama is once again making headlines following the publication of Lord Dyson’s investigation. Here are the key findings from the report. – Martin Bashir breached BBC rules by mocking up fake bank statements and showing them to Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, to...
Entertainmentledburyreporter.co.uk

BBC presenters speak out following publication of Dyson report

BBC presenters Dan Walker and Huw Edwards have commented following the blistering Dyson report around Martin Bashir’s 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. An inquiry found the BBC covered up “deceitful behaviour” used by journalist Bashir to secure his headline-making world exclusive interview and “fell short of high standards of integrity and transparency”.
U.K.Posted by
newschain

BBC must continue to break ground in journalism, says Director-general

The BBC must continue to “break ground” in its journalism and should not stop going after scoops, the corporation’s boss has said. Director-general Tim Davie said he wants BBC journalists to be “brave” and part of a “confident” current affairs operation. He was speaking following the publication of Lord Dyson’s...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘They let my mother down’: William and Harry’s statements on BBC’s Diana interview in full

Prince William and Harry have criticised the BBC and the media after an independent inquiry that found journalist Marin Bashir used “deceitful behaviour” to secure his explosive 1995 interview with their mother Diana, the Princess of Wales.William, the Duke of Cambridge, said he was left with “indescribable sadness” to know the corporation’s shortcomings had “contributed significantly” to his mother’s state of mind in the final years of her life.And Harry, the Duke of Sussex, praised his “incredible” mother but added that the “ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.”The brothers both released...
U.K.Posted by
newschain

Lord Hall: From BBC trainee to director-general

Now, just nine months after he left that coveted post at the BBC, his handling of the scandal surrounding journalist Martin Bashir’s interview with Diana Princess of Wales, in 1995 has seen him quit his new high-profile role as chairman of the National Gallery. A report by former master of...
Entertainmentkentlive.news

Why Martin Bashir is still working at the BBC

BBC director-general Tim Davie has said Martin Bashir is still “working out a short notice period” at the corporation. The broadcaster’s boss also addressed why Mr Bashir was re-hired in 2016, saying he does not know why this happened, but that a “quick” investigation is under way. Mr Davie was...