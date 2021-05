Next season promises to be a very interesting one for Celtic. The Hoops are facing a major rebuild after failing in their quest to secure a historic 10IAR this season. A number of players are expected to depart Parkhead this summer including the likes of Odsonne Edouard, Kristoffer Ajer and Ryan Christie. Scott Brown is also set to leave in order to take up a player-coach role at Aberdeen. Naturally, they will have to be replaced by new faces. Thus, do not be surprised to see a very different looking Celtic team take to the pitch come next season.