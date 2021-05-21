newsbreak-logo
Herkimer County, NY

Herkimer County daycare provider accused of endangerment

Romesentinel.com
 5 days ago

VILLAGE OF POLAND — A Herkimer County woman is accused of endangering children at her self-run daycare. State police said several parents made complaints against Ashleigh N. Rituno, 28, of Poland, after their children were left at the daycare she ran out of her home. Troopers said the parents complained...

