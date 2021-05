GALESBURG — A Galesburg city council member was arrested twice over the weekend, including a meth possession charge. Lindsay M. Hillery, 42, Day Street, who has served as Third Ward city council member since 2019, was stopped by Galesburg police at about 1:03 a.m. Friday after failing to use a turn signal at the intersections of Harding and South streets and South and Henderson streets as well as the discovery by officers she had a valid failure to appear warrant stemming from a 2019 DUI charge.