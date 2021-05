Rivian wants to establish itself as a serious contender within the electric vehicle space and will do so with a number of unique initiatives. Not only has the company confirmed the R1T and R1S will be delivered with a 175,000-mile warranty for the battery pack and electric drivetrain components but it has announced that it will personally deliver new vehicles to the homes of customers where a Rivian Guide will provide buyers with a comprehensive tour of their EV. Moreover, if anyone who has purchased a R1T or R1S decides they don’t actually like it, they can return it within seven days or 1,000 miles, Car and Driver reports.