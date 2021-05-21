newsbreak-logo
Protests

Pakistanis Rally in Support of Palestinians

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Ten of thousands of Pakistanis marched in support of the Palestinians on Friday as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect after 11 days of fighting, but a bomb blast killed six people at one rally in southwest Pakistan. Shrugging aside restrictions linked to the coronavirus...

