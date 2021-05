But acting director says Oregon does not plan early end to extra federal unemployment benefits. Work search requirements will resume in stages for more than 100,000 Oregon workers who receive unemployment benefits, now that the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic is easing. But unlike more than 20 states — all of them with Republican governors — Oregon has no plans to stop supplemental federal unemployment benefits before their scheduled end on Sept. 4. "The pandemic-related federal programs have created a lifeline for people whose livelihoods were affected by COVID-19," said David Gerstenfeld, acting director of the Oregon Employment...