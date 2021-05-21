Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance outside Vancouver elementary school
A group of anti-mask protesters showed up outside Harney Elementary School on Friday morning, harassing students and staff as they arrived at the school. In all, about a dozen adults — protesting with signs — first showed up around 8 a.m. Friday and stood near the school, at 3212 E. Evergreen Blvd. The adults were “yelling at employees and kids,” Vancouver Public Schools spokeswoman Pat Nuzzo said, and causing a disturbance for more than an hour until police arrived.www.columbian.com