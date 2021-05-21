$29.4 million granted by Texas GLO for disaster mitigation projects in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY — From Texas General Land Office - Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush will join County Judge Mark Allen and several local elected officials in Jasper County to announce the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved $29.4 million in flood mitigation projects to improve roads and drainage infrastructure in county, as well as the cities of Jasper and Kirbyville. These infrastructure projects will directly benefit thousands of residents in a majority low-to-moderate income (LMI) area that have faced repetitive storm damage in 2015, 2016 and in 2017 with Hurricane Harvey. These funds are being granted in the same week that Jasper County residents experienced additional flood damage from recent rains.kfdm.com