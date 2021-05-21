$29.4 million granted by Texas GLO for disaster mitigation projects in Jasper County

The City of Jasper and the Jasper Independent School District held elections on Saturday with several positions and a bond election on the ballot for voters to decide. Officials were pleased with the turnout in early voting as 541 votes we cast for the mayor’s race and 824 votes were tallied for the $18.5 million dollar school bond issue. The numbers from election day were also encouraging to officials as more than 800 voted in the mayor’s race and more than 1,200 cast ballots on the bond issue.