Jasper County, TX

$29.4 million granted by Texas GLO for disaster mitigation projects in Jasper County

By STAFF
KFDM-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJASPER COUNTY — From Texas General Land Office - Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush will join County Judge Mark Allen and several local elected officials in Jasper County to announce the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved $29.4 million in flood mitigation projects to improve roads and drainage infrastructure in county, as well as the cities of Jasper and Kirbyville. These infrastructure projects will directly benefit thousands of residents in a majority low-to-moderate income (LMI) area that have faced repetitive storm damage in 2015, 2016 and in 2017 with Hurricane Harvey. These funds are being granted in the same week that Jasper County residents experienced additional flood damage from recent rains.

Jasper County, TXBeaumont Enterprise

County 911 dispatchers in new center

Jasper County law enforcement officers, fire departments and ambulances are now being dispatched out of a single location that had its formal open house Friday. The Sheriff Mitchell Newman Law Enforcement Communications Center has been open for several months, but Sheriff Newman wanted the center to be fully operational and all the necessary adjustments made before he invited the public to see it.
Jasper, TXkjas.com

Rowe Alumni submit bid to purchase old school

During the regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Jasper Independent School District Board of Trustees on Monday evening, the head of the Rowe Alumni Association, Steve Adams, submitted a sealed bid on behalf of the group to purchase the old J.H. Rowe School. Adams was joined by former Jasper City...
Jasper County, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Jasper County officially makes move to SETX commission

Jasper County’s move from the Deep East Texas Council of Governments to the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission became official last week in a transfer approved by Gov. Greg Abbott. Both groups are cooperatives that allow regional governments to jointly plan and execute various projects and programs that benefit the citizens of the entire region.
Jasper County, TXkjas.com

Ribbon cut and operations underway in new 911 Communications Center

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman cut the ribbon on Friday, officially opening a new 911 dispatch facility that sports his name. The “Sheriff Mitchel Newman Law Enforcement Communication Center” has been built on the north side of the Sheriff’s Department, and in addition to a much larger space for dispatchers to work in, the $800,000.00 building also features a large meeting room as well as a kitchen.
Jasper County, TXthevidorian.com

Jasper County joins SETRPC

Governor Greg Abbott has approved the request of Jasper County to transfer from the Deep East Texas Council of Governments (State Planning Region 14) to the South East Texas Regional Planning Commission (State Planning Region 15). The transfer effective date is April 27, 2021 although the actual transfer of programs and services will take place over a period of time. “Over the past two years, we…
Jasper, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Jasper County voters weigh in on city, school contests

The City of Jasper and the Jasper Independent School District held elections on Saturday with several positions and a bond election on the ballot for voters to decide. Officials were pleased with the turnout in early voting as 541 votes we cast for the mayor’s race and 824 votes were tallied for the $18.5 million dollar school bond issue. The numbers from election day were also encouraging to officials as more than 800 voted in the mayor’s race and more than 1,200 cast ballots on the bond issue.