Agriculture

6 million pounds of tobacco were smuggled into Canada — with NC farmer’s help, feds say

By Hayley Fowler
Bradenton Herald
 5 days ago

A 55-year-old farmer in rural North Carolina is accused of brokering deals in a multimillion-dollar smuggling operation involving millions of pounds of tobacco driven into Canada on the backs of snowmobiles with the help of organized crime syndicates. Federal prosecutors say Phil Caprice Howard of Pink Hill, North Carolina, purchased...

www.bradenton.com
State
North Carolina State
