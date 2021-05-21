newsbreak-logo
Williamson County, TN

WCS seniors return to elementary school ahead of graduation

By Tori Keafer • Staff Writer
williamsonherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoore Elementary School students got to see themselves about a decade from now — in a way, at least. About two dozen soon-to-be graduates who attended Moore in their younger years paid a visit to their old school on Thursday, walking the outdoor track in their caps and gowns as elementary students cheered them on.

