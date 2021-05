Samsung Display, the division of the company responsible for making its Super AMOLED and QLED displays, has released several tantalizing images of new display technology that it will showcase at this week’s Society for Information Display (SID) congress. The new display technology heavily points to the next generation of foldable devices we can expect to see introduced by Samsung's mobile division in the near future (as well as from other OEM’s who may buy these panels from Samsung for their own devices).