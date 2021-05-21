Midway and GrayStreet's Lone Star redevelopment gets $24M incentive package

The Blackstone/Franklin Square Neighborhood Association was given an update on the status of IBA’s proposed redevelopment project during its virtual meeting on May 18. Dr. Vanessa Calderón-Rosado, CEO of IBA (Inqui-linos Boricuas en Acción), the Boston nonprofit that purchased the one-time German church at 85 West New-ton St. in the ‘80s and converted it into the Villa Victoria Center for the Arts, told those online for the meeting that they had selected Anne Beta Architects and STU-DIO ENÉE as the architects for the project.