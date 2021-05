Chautauqua County's unemployment rate fell by nearly a full percent during the month of April. Preliminary figures released by the New York State Labor Department on Tuesday show that the county's seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 6.4%, a decrease of nine-tenths of a percent from March. It also matches the county's lowest rate since October. The county's unemployment rate last April was a record high 17.9%. Approximately 6,100 more Chautauqua County residents were employed in April, compared to last year at that same time. The county's current unemployment rate is lower than the statewide rate of 8.2%.