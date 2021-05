INDIANAPOLIS — Darius Leonard has given the Colts almost anything they could ask in his first three seasons. Leonard’s established himself as one of the NFL’s best linebackers, a two-time first team All-Pro with a knack for game-changing plays. His Maniac persona has set the tone of the Colts defense, on game day and on the practice field, an inescapable enthusiasm, emotion and drive that carries everybody else along with them. He’s been the player face of the Irsay family’s Kicking the Stigma campaign to raise awareness about mental health.