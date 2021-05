Editor’s Note: This column was submitted by Nancy Bell, Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation. This house at 1414 Cherry Street was a very modern one in design at the time when construction was started in 1901 by Adolph and Ophelia Rose. The Vicksburg Herald reported on July 1, 1901 that Rose was in possession of the plans and specs for his new house and was putting them out for bid. The article did not mention who drew the plans, but it may have been William Stanton as he had drawn up the plans for Rose’s dry goods building on Clay Street.