Miller County Arkansas is in the news for all of the wrong reasons. Miller county is listed as the least COVID-19 vaccinated area in Arkansas. But the question is why?. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Miller County is the least vaccinated county coming in at 7.94% of its 16 and older population vaccinated. Conway county which is between Conway and Russellville Arkansas is the best with 38.83%. Statewide 34.63% of the 16 and older population is vaccinated that is 2.37 million people in the state. Maine leads the United States with 49.77% of its population vaccinated. Mississippi is the worst with just 26.16% of its population vaccinated.