newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Rescue dog, Ethan, named Busch Beer chief tasting officer

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16BhFI_0a7IFlcz00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An emaciated dog left abandoned and dying in the parking lot at the Kentucky Humane Society was named Busch Beer’s chief tasting officer for its specially formulated dog brew.

Animal rescuers said Ethan was so weak he could not lift his head when he was found outside the Kentucky Humane Society in January, WHAS reported.

After about a week he was walking. He was adopted by the facility director and continued to gain weight and recover.

On Friday, he was named to the job, which comes with a $20,000 salary, pet health care coverage and free Busch Dog Brew.

“We reviewed many great candidates for Chief Tasting Officer, but we’ve finally found our top dog,” Busch Beer said on social media. “Meet Ethan! He had a fur-rific resume and a perseverance that will inspire us for years to come.”

The Kentucky Humane Society congratulated Ethan.

“Just four months ago, he was left for dead in our parking lot and now he’s a symbol of hope for all who are lucky enough to meet him,” the agency said on social media. “We’re so proud of you Ethan! Keep on changing the world.”

Ethan’s family had set up a page on social media to share updates.

“He has come from being someone’s burden, someone’s afterthought, and not only survived, but thrived and is now being recognized on a national level,” they wrote on social media. “There are a lot of ways they could have gone. But they chose Ethan!! There is just something about this boy! I can’t explain it but it’s there.”

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Top Dog#Beer Tasting#Free Beer#Pet#Whas#Busch Dog Brew#Chief Tasting Officer#Meet Ethan#Pet#Animal Rescuers#Walking#Ky#Louisville#Parking#January#Buschbeer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Petscaseynews.net

Rescue Dog

Nova is in need of a new home due to living arrangements of current owner. For information about her call Linda at 606 787-7012 or 859 351-1108. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account.
Animals987thebull.com

TMSG: Unwanted Rescue Dog Becomes K9 Officer

BUCKS COUNTY: Lower Southampton’s Police Department just grew by one (well four legs to be exact). After being surrendered to the @BurlCoNJ, K9 Officer ‘Arrow’ has a new home and new job thanks to two special rescuers who wouldn’t give up on him. @CBSPhilly at 11pm. @LSPD43 pic.twitter.com/LboVIZQgkv. A shelter...
PetsPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Let’s see those Puppies! National Dog Rescue Day

Today is National Dog Rescue Day. There are plenty of four legged good boys and girls out there who are looking for a home. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) more than three million dogs enter shelter homes each year. Most dogs that...
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Ruff House Rescue on May 7

In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Alice is an adorable affectionate pocket size 1-year-old Chihuahua. Alice is a bit timid at first but once she warms up she won’t want to leave your side. One of her favorite activities is falling asleep in the sun while being massaged. She has the cutest ears that perk up when you call her name. Alice loves to be pet and cuddled but, is also happy to play by herself.
Eden, NYKIVI-TV

Choking puppy saved by two police officers, dog now named 'Lucky'

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) -- Two Eden, New York, police officers jumped into action on Tuesday morning to rescue a choking puppy. The department says a resident walked into the police station just before 7 a.m. with the dog, looking for help. Officers learned the dog had an object stuck in its throat and was having difficulty breathing.
Petsmasslawyersweekly.com

Lawyer’s rescue dog demonstrates lesson in trust

Our last dog, Samson, died in June 2019, a month short of age 13. Because we’ve always had dogs, the search was on for another rescue mutt. My wife spent hours on PetFinder.com, a site that features shelter pets all over the United States. While perusing Great Dog Rescue of New England, she found some possibilities ...
Petsboundarycreektimes.com

Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

A mother dog and her seven puppies are thriving after being surrendered by a northern B.C. owner who couldn’t take care of them. Cookie, a terrier mix, was one of 119 dogs surrendered to the B.C. SPCA in March from a property near Fort Nelson. Many of the dogs were severely matted and needed to be treated for dental issues, hernias, nose abrasions, eye issues and were malnourished.
Petscw35.com

Pet of the Week: Be prepared to love Scout

SAN ANTONIO - It's Monday and that can only mean one thing, time to name our Pet of the Week! Now more than ever, pets have a special place in our families and in our hearts. We search through the hundreds of pet photos we receive in Chime In and choose just one to give the honorary title of Pet of the Week. Nothing is won with the title except bragging rights for the week. Share your beloved pet photos with us and tell us what makes them so special and your pet could be chosen next!