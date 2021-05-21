Biggest and Closest Supermoon Of the Year Is Next Wednesday, May 26
Grab your binoculars, telescopes, cameras, or just a lawn chair, cause if you like looking at a big bright beautiful moon, next week is your week. This is actually a rare Super Blood Moon for those lucky enough to see the full eclipse next week. Sadly for us, we might get a partial eclipse but not the full meal deal this time around, you will see that in the video map below. The full eclipse will be happening to our west, into the Pacific Ocean, and then all the way around to Australia.kygl.com