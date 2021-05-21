Biggest and Closest Supermoon Of the Year Is Next Wednesday, May 26

There are taco moons and strawberry moons, blue moons and blood moons, but the king of all lunar spectacles has to be the supermoon. This cosmic showstopper occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to the earth, which only happens a couple of times each year. Rarer still is a super lunar eclipse, also known by the infinitely cooler name, super blood wolf moon. This occurs thanks to a hat trick of celestial serendipity when the earth’s shadow briefly turns the face of a full supermoon an eerie shade of crimson. Such an orbital-mechanics jackpot takes place but a handful of times in a decade, and it just so happens that one of these vanishingly precious occasions is set to occur later this month.