He grew up in Valparaiso and played for the Vikings in high school, but Jordan Heckard was well aware of La Porte hoops dating back to the 1990s. "Our family followed the Duneland (Conference), so I've always known about the La Porte basketball heritage, the great La Porte teams," Heckard said. "The Tonagels (Greg and Ben), (Steve) Drabyn, (Nick) Otis. I'd seen them all play. I always knew how special basketball was to the community. It's always left an impression on me growing up. The regional championship our senior year (2004), it was Valpo-La Porte at Michigan City, and I remember looking up at the one side and it was a sea of orange, wall to wall."