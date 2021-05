By: Kirby Conda Tello & Kylie Cooper Photos by: Rachel Benavides, Danny Batista, Megan Biggs, and Jason Risner. The past year has felt nothing short of stagnant. But at last, there’s hope on the horizon – and to shake out all the cobwebs and get you out and about to enjoy some rest and relaxation, you decide to book a small getaway not too far from home. After all, living on the coast means having a ready-made vacation in your own backyard. The thing is, the experience of the city on a day-to-day basis is completely different from exploring it like a tourist.