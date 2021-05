I knew you had something to tell me when you didn’t get up to follow me to the bathroom this morning at 4 a.m. Since your favorite spot to sleep is right beside my recliner, it’s not unusual to hear you moving about in the night as your dreams manifest themselves through short woofs and yips as you chase rabbits in the field and feral cats that venture into the yard, your legs pumping up and down as you jump, frolic and run in your dreams. But this morning was different as your breathing sounds were short, urgent and rapid.