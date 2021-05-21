newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Public phase of Tennessee RiverLine launches from Suttree Landing Park in paddle event

Posted by 
WBIR
WBIR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soon, explorers and adventurers will be able to travel across Tennessee in a single trek. Tennessee RiverLine officials launched the public phase of the project on Friday during an event at Suttree Landing Park in downtown Knoxville. Project leaders spoke before five fleets of kayaks were dedicated to citizens in river communities along the trail. There were 60 kayaks in total, officials said.

www.wbir.com
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Launches#Project Development#Riverline#Ut#Suttree Landing Park#Downtown Knoxville#River Communities#Continuous Paddling#Kayaks#North America#Tenn#January#Project Leaders#Paducah#Design#Explorers#Economic Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Biking
Related
Oak Ridge, TNPosted by
WBIR

New 100-foot wide mural almost complete in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The City of Oak Ridge is getting some new color as a new mural nears completion on one of ORNL Federal Credit Union's buildings. Megan Lingerfelt is the muralist working on the project. Some of her other works include restoring the Dolly Parton mural in Strong Alley in downtown Knoxville, and a mural at Melton Lake.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

Second Harvest preparing for summer programs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is preparing for a busy summer. They will have about 40 to 45 food distribution sites this summer. During the school year, the non-profit was serving almost 11,000 students in their weekend 'Food for Kids' program. Executive Director Elaine Streno...
Tennessee StatePosted by
WBIR

Tennessee creates emergency alert decals for families of children with special needs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health announced the launch of a new set of resources for families who have children with special needs. TDH has created an Emergency Alert Decal for families to provide visual aids to emergency personnel to alert them of special needs children and make it easier for families to communicate the need for additional assistance during emergency situations.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

Live A Little: Meet Shelley and Kalisha

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A simple stroll outside with one of her favorite 4th graders is a breath of fresh air for Knoxville Police Officer Shelley Clemons, especially after a stressful year of being cooped up during a pandemic. "I come to visit her during her lunch time, and we either...
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

A Legacy of Community: The History of East Knoxville

From the turn of the 20th century to the modern day, East Knoxville's history has revealed a community of resilience, compassion and change. Over the years, the East Knoxville community has seen wealth and poverty, development and destruction, and prosperity and stagnation; it has all culminated in a complex history forming the foundation of the community.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anika Johnston has been riding motorcycles for decades. “I’ve been riding motorcycles for over 30 years, and it's always just been a source of freedom and independence,” said Johnston. Bikes symbolize the independence of traveling and seeing new places. “And motorcycles can take you to places that...
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

Free Wi-Fi hotspots launched at community centers across Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families and students across Knoxville will be able to connect to the internet easier after Comcast announced it launched 13 new "Lift Zones" in community spaces. Lift Zones provide Wi-Fi hotspots for free, giving students the chance to get online and participate in virtual learning. Through these...
Knox County, TNPosted by
WBIR

That's no cat! Rare all-white albino raccoon spotted in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knox County family captured a rare find on camera this week: an all-white albino raccoon!. Andrew Jansen captured the raccoon on video wandering on his porch Monday night. His cats were equally as excited by the creature -- making some noises and staring intently at it as it casually strolled by the glass door.
Rockwood, TNPosted by
WBIR

Knoxville pilot killed after plane crashed near Rockwood Airport

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): Emergency crews said a pilot is dead after their plane crashed near Rockwood Airport Tuesday. Authorities said the plane had come from Island Home Airport and identified the victim as 35-year-old Vasile Ghelan from Knoxville. Authorities said they found Ghelan dead at the crash site.
Indiana StatePosted by
WBIR

Indiana men survive 40-foot fall from cabin balcony in Townsend

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Two Indiana men were hospitalized after falling nearly 40 feet from a balcony in Townsend this weekend. According to the incident report from the Blount Co. Sheriff's Office, the 43-year-old and 19-year-old men were drinking and playfully wrestling when they fell into a balcony railing and it broke.
Knox County, TNPosted by
WBIR

Last day of school for Knox County students

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — It's the last day of school for Knox County students, from security changes to navigating life in a pandemic, it's been a school year with many unique challenges. Looking ahead, Knox County students will not be required to wear masks in the fall. The Knox County...