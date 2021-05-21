Public phase of Tennessee RiverLine launches from Suttree Landing Park in paddle event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soon, explorers and adventurers will be able to travel across Tennessee in a single trek. Tennessee RiverLine officials launched the public phase of the project on Friday during an event at Suttree Landing Park in downtown Knoxville. Project leaders spoke before five fleets of kayaks were dedicated to citizens in river communities along the trail. There were 60 kayaks in total, officials said.