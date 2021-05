Legendary toy company Mattel has recently stepped into the hype machine with its side brand Mattel Creations. Follow along on Instagram and you’ll find collaborations with Billionaire Boys Club, The Hundreds, and more. Their latest release might be their most anticipated. Recently, Mattel Creations announced a Hot Wheels R/C recreation of the extremely sought-after Tesla Cybertruck. Built as a 10:1 scale of the original, the toy version features the same striking designs down to the treads, headlights, and truckbed. Launching alongside it is the futuristic Cyberquad which will fit in the bed of the Cybertruck. If you thought the Tesla Cybertruck was hard to come by, this release might have a longer waiting list. The Cybertruck and Cyberquad set releases today, Friday, May 21st at 9am PST exclusively through the Mattel Creations store and on their Instagram shop.