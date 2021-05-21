newsbreak-logo
5 Hacks to Save Money on Gas

By Lauren Fix
NewsMax.com
 1 day ago

When people see how easy it is to boost their car's fuel economy, they're often surprised to find it can become an interesting game and a financially rewarding one. The average household spends about $1,650 a year on gasoline, according to AAA, so there's plenty of room for savings. Here...

www.newsmax.com
Cherokee, NCPosted by
Cherokee Daily

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cherokee

(CHEROKEE, NC) According to Cherokee gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 1203 Seven Clans Ln. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Shell at 510 Paint Town Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
TrafficGainesville Times

Column: How to save gas amid rising fuel prices

We’re driving more than we were able to do last year. Gas prices are creeping upward and thoughts return to saving fuel. I received an email advertising a gizmo that claims to make a revolutionary change in the way my car operates. Or rather someone else’s car. My 1991 Chevy is absolutely set in its habits. Plugged into the OBD port of a modern car, which is its electronic information window, the device promises to alter the fuel injection characteristics going to the engine. Great gasoline savings await the lucky user. Price as advertised was $40, but I saw identical devices online for as little as 5 bucks. Shouldn’t we be skeptical immediately? Car manufacturers are under government pressure to produce highly fuel-efficient cars with minimal emissions. Did you notice that on a new vehicle, the original set of tires is rarely as good as the second set you pick yourself? That’s because manufacturers choose low rolling resistance for fuel economy, while most of us prefer improved road grip.
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

How to hire a reputable mover and save money

HOUSTON - A move to a new home can go from exciting to alarming. Just ask Dana Gonzalez. "It's just been very frustrating, very stressful, too. I feel like we're going through hoops just to figure out how to get our stuff back," said Gonzalez. She says it was six...
Posted by
Gin Lee

Shopping strategies, to help Arkansans save money on groceries

Shopping strategies, to help Arkansans save money on groceries. Let's face it, no brick-and-mortar store truthfully wants you to save your money. They are open to only one idea and it's you spending money, and the more you spend the better it is for them. But what about you?
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
First Coast News

Wake Up and Save: Deals on gas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The average price of gas across the country is now over 3 dollars a gallon, according to AAA data. As you begin to plan those summer road trips and vacations, you’ll be using more gas than usual. Saving money on gas can be difficult if you aren't...
TrafficPosted by
Forbes

Rising Gas Prices Driving You To An Electric Car? Cost To Charge A Tesla Model 3 Vs Gas

You will save money on “fuel” costs with an electric car. That’s certain. But how much?. Let’s start with the basics. A report from Kelly Blue Book said this:. “If you put 1,000 miles on your vehicle each month, for example, and pay 10 cents for each kilowatt-hour of electricity, this pegs your at-home EV recharging bill at $25 to $33 dollars* per month (based on the calculation of 3-4 driving miles equaling one kilowatt-hour).”
TrafficKVUE

Pipeline hack could raise gas prices

The shutdown of one of the largest fuel pipelines in the U.S. following a ransomware attack may lead to higher gas prices. But will it affect us here in Texas?
EconomyYakima Herald Republic

Nextdoor Reviews Can Save You Money

Ken Lyons had a sneaking suspicion he was paying too much for his weekly lawn service. At first, Lyons, who is The Penny Hoarder’s visuals director, was more than pleased with the lawn work. The person he hired was just starting his lawn business and had a few good reviews on Nextdoor, the hyperlocal social networking site that connects users with goods and services. So Lyons thought the $200 a month price was more than fair for better service.
Cell Phonesthenewswheel.com

Apps to Help You Save Money on Road Trips

While driving can be an affordable way to travel, you can easily go over budget when enjoying a road trip. Luckily, thanks to your smartphone’s app store, you’ve got plenty of ways to save money on your travel expenses. Here’s a look at a few apps to download if you’re looking to pinch pennies on your summer vacation.
Home & GardenPosted by
TheStreet

Save Money This Summer Through Proactive HVAC Maintenance

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. , a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan for more than 100 years, urges homeowners to service their HVAC system in anticipation for summer weather. After months of sitting idle, HVAC systems can strain to keep...
TrafficPosted by
IBTimes

Gas Prices Top $3-A-Gallon Average As Pipeline Slowly Reopens

Federal officials, executives and cybersecurity experts say they are making slow progress on restarting Colonial Pipeline facilities after Friday’s crippling ransomware attack. The pipeline is expected to be back online by midday Thursday, but affected areas are already seeing rising prices and gas shortages. Attempts to revive the pipeline began...
Credits & LoansPosted by
Quick and Dirty Tips

Big Money-Saving Benefits of Travel Insurance

Thinking of skipping travel insurance on your next trip? Think again! Money Girl, Laura Adams, explains the benefits of travel insurance, gives 5 tips to buy the best policy, and even where to shop for the best plan. play. Listen. Big Money-Saving Benefits of Travel Insurance. Subscribe. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe...
Lifestylechartattack.com

9 Ways to Save Money for Your Dream Vacation

Statistics show that the average domestic one-week vacation costs around $1,500 for one person. The cost goes up for a couple or family and if you decide to travel internationally instead domestically. Do you have a location that you have always wanted to visit? Are you worried that it is out of your price range to stay there for a week? Keep reading to learn about ways to save money for that dream vacation and make the unforgettable memories you have been dreaming about.
Ithaca, NYwhcuradio.com

Pipeline hack leading to higher gas prices in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The average price of a gallon of gas in Ithaca is up another five cents to two dollars, 95 cents. Triple A notes a cyber attack has led to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Texas to New Jersey and supplies roughly half of fuel used on the East Coast. Oil and gas prices are both rising as a result. How long the pipeline will be shut down isn’t known.