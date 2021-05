If the idea of a romantic evening or intimate get together with friends is on your mind, then this beautiful, dainty conversation starter is sure to impress. Edible flowers are an elegant and colorful upgrade to any cheese plate. In this recipe, we roll a log of goat cheese in the vibrant blossoms and then finish it with a drizzle of floral honey and flaky sea salt. It’s a striking cocktail party bite that could not be simpler to prepare. If you’re not lucky enough to grow your own edible flowers, you can sometimes find them at the grocery store near the fresh herbs. Alternatively, visit your local nursery and ask for food-safe blooms that are organic and have not been treated with any pesticides. Get the recipe here.