Les Gold releases ghostly video for new single “Oh, Wolf”

Skrillex is finally back with a new song called ‘Butterflies‘, a collaboration with Starrah and Four Tet, and it’s out on OWSLA. As some of you may have seen, Skrillex teased the song a couple of days ago by tweeting a butterfly emoji. It doesn’t take more than this to make the EDM community go crazy, especially since the American producer has been pretty quiet in the past months. In fact, ‘Butterflies’ is the first official new project of his to come out since 2019.