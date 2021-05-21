Les Gold releases ghostly video for new single “Oh, Wolf”
Hailing from gloomy, gray Portland, Oregon, Les Gold project a touch of that gloom into their witty lyrics and ear-catching melodies to create their own genre: bummer fun. Their latest single “Oh, Wolf” is no exception. While sonically moody and somber in tone, its campy video counterpart keeps anything from getting too serious. Directed by Haydn Cieri, the video is somewhere between a Scooby-Doo-esque ghost story and a nod to the lyrical theme of pretending to be something you’re not.earmilk.com