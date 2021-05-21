Dog that killed one month old Norwich baby to be euthanized
NORWICH — The mixed-breed pit bull that attacked and killed a one-month-old infant inside a Norwich residence earlier this month will be euthanized, police said. The owner of the dog, which has been quarantined in the city’s animal control facility since the May 10 attack, signed a “surrender order,” earlier this week, Lt. Anthony Gomes said. Gomes said the order transfers legal ownership of the animal to the police department and allows for the euthanizing to be conducted by a local animal hospital.www.norwichbulletin.com