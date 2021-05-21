newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwich, CT

Dog that killed one month old Norwich baby to be euthanized

Norwich Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWICH — The mixed-breed pit bull that attacked and killed a one-month-old infant inside a Norwich residence earlier this month will be euthanized, police said. The owner of the dog, which has been quarantined in the city’s animal control facility since the May 10 attack, signed a “surrender order,” earlier this week, Lt. Anthony Gomes said. Gomes said the order transfers legal ownership of the animal to the police department and allows for the euthanizing to be conducted by a local animal hospital.

www.norwichbulletin.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Norwich, CT
Lifestyle
Norwich, CT
Pets & Animals
City
Norwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Gomes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euthanization#Dog Attack#Animal Control#City Police#Lt Anthony Gomes#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Norwich, CTPosted by
The Day

Black son, Black daughter, Cambodian brother and White parents

Norwich — Brian Miskiewicz has the dark skin that sustains his Ethiopian heritage. Perhaps your brain just stalled trying to make the connection between "Miskiewicz" and "Ethiopian heritage." Because really: How many people named "Miskiewicz" do you figure inhabit the country of 112 million in East Africa known for archeological digs, ancient culture and good coffee?
Norwich, CTnews4sanantonio.com

Pet dog fatally mauls infant in Connecticut

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut said a family's dog attacked and killed a baby in Norwich. Officers were called to a McKinley Avenue apartment at about 8:40 p.m. Monday for a reported dog attack. They said a 1-month-old child had been mauled by his family's dog. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Norwich, CTNorwich Bulletin

Wheelchair-bound man stuck in the middle of Laurel Hill Ave. helped by stranger

NORWICH — Gerhard Barron thanks God and the assistance of a stranger for keeping him safe on Sunday. “He was sent by God for my protection,” the 62-year-old said. While crossing the road from the Cumberland Farms to Sunset Pizza on Laurel Hill Ave., Barron said his electric wheelchair’s battery died, and he got stuck in the middle of the road until a man pulled over and helped Barron back to his apartment at the Harry Schwartz Manor.
Groton, CTThe Day

Notes from the Old Noank Jail: Richard Latham of Noank passes on

On Sunday, May 2, we lost our dear friend and retired fire chief, Richard Latham, after a long illness. Over 35 years ago, when our family first moved to Noank, we became involved with both the Noank Baptist Church and the Noank Volunteer Fire Department. At that time, we came to know both Richard and his wife Joan Latham, who were both very active leaders in this local community.
New London, CTThe Day

New London police continue to seek person of interest in arson case

New London — City police have released no new information on a person of interest in an intentionally set fire that damaged a two-family home at 10 Rosemary St. on Tuesday. Police said they were looking to speak to 32-year-old Timothy Settles, who was seen at the home prior to the early morning fire. The home was badly damaged and multiple residents displaced. No serious injuries were reported.
Norwich, CTNorwich Bulletin

Infant's death highlights role of Norwich police chaplains

NORWICH – On Monday night, Adam Bowles got a call from the Norwich Police Department asking him to respond to a McKinley Avenue apartment building in which a dog had killed a month-old baby. Bowles, one of five department chaplains, didn’t drive to the police headquarters to hitch a ride...
New London County, CTNBC Connecticut

Body of Missing Kayaker Found in Quinebaug River

The body of a missing kayaker was found in New London County's Quinebaug River, according to the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. EnCon Police responded to a report of a missing kayaker and a submerged kayak with no occupant in the river on Sunday night. Officials said an...
New London County, CTThe Day

Region sees string of serious motor vehicle crashes

At least six people have been killed in motor vehicle accidents in and around southeastern Connecticut in the last two weeks, as rates of fatal crashes continue to climb nationwide. According to nationwide data collected by the National Safety Council, the estimated total motor vehicle deaths for 2020 is 42,060...