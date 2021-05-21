Dog that killed one month old Norwich baby to be euthanized

NORWICH — Gerhard Barron thanks God and the assistance of a stranger for keeping him safe on Sunday. “He was sent by God for my protection,” the 62-year-old said. While crossing the road from the Cumberland Farms to Sunset Pizza on Laurel Hill Ave., Barron said his electric wheelchair’s battery died, and he got stuck in the middle of the road until a man pulled over and helped Barron back to his apartment at the Harry Schwartz Manor.