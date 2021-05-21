newsbreak-logo
RECAP: UK Softball defeats Northwestern 3-2 in first game of regional

By Alex Weber
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe no. 14 nationally seeded Kentucky Softball team opened the Lexington regional with a victory over the other Wildcats of Northwestern. Friday’s game started off on the wrong foot as Northwestern was the first to put runs on the board. On the first pitch of the second inning, Northwestern launched a solo home run off UK pitcher Aubrey Humes. In the postgame presser, Humes actually said the homer took away some of her nervousness and “postseason jitters” and made her and the team more motivated after Northwestern took that early lead.

