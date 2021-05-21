newsbreak-logo
Town Meeting passes Personnel Board article

 5 days ago

WINCHESTER - With little debate, Town Meeting passed article 23 relating to the Personnel Board. Included in the article were eight motions involving adding, deleting and/or reclassifying positions and a subsequent motion to pay for the changes. Motion 1 includes amending the town’s compensation plan such that Town Meeting would...

