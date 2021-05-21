Town Meeting passes Personnel Board article

The Winchester Police Department is investigating the source of a vulgar comment that was posted in the chat function of session 2 of the town’s virtual Town Meeting. On May 3, one Town Meeting member, Robert Johnson, was initially blocked from making comments after another member notified Moderator Heather von Mering of the comment that was directed at her. Pamela Cort later said he did not make a vulgar comment. The moderator said he had been welcomed back in and an investigation into what happened in regards to the comment would be made.