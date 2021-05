The New Zealand dollar is flat in Thursday trade. In the European session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7157, up 0.02% on the day. It was Black Wednesday for the New Zealand dollar, which plunged 1.57%, its worst one-day showing since Mach 23rd. The culprit behind the sharp downturn was the US inflation report for April, which was much higher than expected. Headline CPI jumped 4.2% year-on-year, and on a monthly basis, core CPI rose 0.9%, its highest level since 1982.