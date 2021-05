Ever since LEGO first introduced Mickey and Minnie Mouse back in 2018, and followed up in 2020 with Goofy, Pluto, and Donald Duck, fans of these classic Disney characters may have noticed some missing characters; namely a few other ducks from the line-up. Well, the wait is now over, as LEGO is coming out with four new BrickHeadz in two sets: Daisy Duck (#126), and Donald’s Uncle Scrooge (#127), and his nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie (#128-130). We received advance copies of the feathered family and we’re breaking it all down, and building them up to give you the scoop.