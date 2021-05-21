newsbreak-logo
Jeremy Allen White Reportedly Cast in FX’s “The Bear”

By Laughing Place Disney Newsdesk
laughingplace.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadline has reported that Jeremy Allen White is set to star in the pilot for FX’s The Bear. White will play the lead role of a young chef who is returning to Chicago to help run the family restaurant. The series comes from Christopher Storer, Hiro Murai’s (Atlanta) Super Frog,...

www.laughingplace.com
