‘Titans’ Star Teagan Croft to Lead Family Film ‘True Spirit’ at Netflix

By Mia Galuppo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
Teagan Croft, who is best known for her role on HBO Max’s DC Entertainment series Titans, has been tapped to star in family film True Spirit for Netflix. Based on Jessica Watson’s memoir of the same name, True Spirit follows the Australian sailor who in 2010, at just 16-years-old, became the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop, and unassisted around the world, surviving seven knockdowns while at sea for 210 days.

