‘Titans’ Star Teagan Croft to Lead Family Film ‘True Spirit’ at Netflix

"People love you so much because you showed them you're human." Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for Baggio: The Divine Ponytail, also known as Il Divin Codino (which is just "The Divine Ponytail") in Italian. The Netflix film retraces the 22-year-long career of famous football / soccer player Roberto Baggio, focusing on the champions' story and the one of the man behind it. By telling the story of the rise of both the champion and the man behind it, the conflicts with his coaches, the unforeseen events and an extraordinary ability to react, it paints the portrait of an icon destined to become, over the years, a symbol of Italian football throughout the world. Huzzah! It will also take a closer look at the man himself, his relationship with his family, and his Buddhist beliefs. It's not a documentary film, but a fictionalization, starring Andrea Arcangeli as Roberto Baggio. The film's cast also includes Valentina Bellè, Thomas Trabacchi, Andrea Pennacchi, and Antonio Zavatteri. This looks quite good! Even if you aren't a fan.